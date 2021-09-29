CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Daily Weather Forecast

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 9 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cBZoxzA00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

