Phoenix Daily Weather Forecast
PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
