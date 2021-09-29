CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 9 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Manhattan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manhattan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZow6R00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manhattan: Thursday, October 7: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 8: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MANHATTAN, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Manhattan Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan Echo

Trending sports headlines in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Manhattan sports. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Manhattan station

(MANHATTAN, NY) You could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at CITGO at 713 Kent Ave.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Take a look at these homes on the market in Manhattan

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Totally renovated one bedroom SPONSOR UNIT located in the heart of Fleetwood. Brand new eat-in-kitchen & bathroom. Unit comes with parking space. NO BOARD
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Top condo units for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Manhattan or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Manhattan Echo

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MANHATTAN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manhattan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Live events Manhattan — what’s coming up

1. Roast Beef: Underground Stand Up Knock Down; 2. Majolica Mania exhibition (timed entry, September 2021); 3. Shabbat Morning Services In Person — October 2; 4. Pop-Up Book Group with Jhumpa Lahiri: WHERABOUTS (in person/online); 5. Riverside Orchestra Concert: Walker, Dvořák, and More!;
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Manhattan Echo

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Manhattan sports. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MANHATTAN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Manhattan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.38 per gallon. Gulf at 6031 Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.27.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Top Manhattan sports news

(MANHATTAN, NY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Manhattan area.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan calendar: What's coming up

1. NYC Vintage Pop-up; 2. Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side; 3. Sukkot First Morning Services — September 21; 4. Pool! Party! Come Solo or Bring a Date! $15/Hr (Blatt Billiards 7ft); 5. Majolica Mania exhibition (timed entry, October 2021);
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
929
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy