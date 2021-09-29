4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
