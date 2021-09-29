CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

 9 days ago

BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cBZosZX00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

