Atom Foundation Launches CBDSC Coin, Aims to Improve CBDC Infrastructure
which focuses on liquidity solutions on the blockchain, this week announced it is launching the Central Bank Distributed Secure Coin (CBDSC). CBDSC aims to improve current central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects that claims to remove volatility while adding flexibility to governments in executing their economic policy. The CBDSC is a new, patent-pending stablecoin alternative technology that will also allow governments and central banks to maintain a unique monetary policy on top of existing CBDCs.www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0