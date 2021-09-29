CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Atom Foundation Launches CBDSC Coin, Aims to Improve CBDC Infrastructure

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article which focuses on liquidity solutions on the blockchain, this week announced it is launching the Central Bank Distributed Secure Coin (CBDSC). CBDSC aims to improve current central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects that claims to remove volatility while adding flexibility to governments in executing their economic policy. The CBDSC is a new, patent-pending stablecoin alternative technology that will also allow governments and central banks to maintain a unique monetary policy on top of existing CBDCs.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

UOB and Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Collaborate On Sustainability-Linked Digital Bond

(SGX: U11) and digital securities exchange ADDX have concluded the digitization and digital custody of the inaugural sustainability-linked bond recently introduced by Sembcorp Industries. This initiative comes amid “a rise in the use of digital securities to enhance the efficiency of bonds and other fixed income instruments.”. As mentioned in...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Looks to Rein in Crypto Exchanges, Digital Assets and Stablecoins

Yesterday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler testified in front of the House Committee on Financial Services sharing his perspective on the goals of the SEC and why it needs more money to fulfill its mission. As anticipated, much of the testimony swirled around digital assets and the need for more regulation and greater investor protection provisions.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

SME Digital Finance Platform Funding Societies Raises $18 Million in Debt Capital

Funding Societies has raised USD $18 million in debt capital led by Helicap Investments, the newly launched Social Impact Debt Fund, and a Japanese financial services group. Helicap Securities acted as sole lead arranger on the secured credit facility. Funding Societies is based in Singapore and services the broader Southeast...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Atom Foundation Launches#Cbdsc Coin#Cbdc
crowdfundinsider.com

METACO, Provider of Infrastructure for Digital Assets, Establishes APAC Headquarters in Singapore

METACO, the provider of security-critical software and infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem, reveals that it has established its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, “with a strong team managed by newly appointed Managing Director APAC, Patrick Enjalbal.”. As mentioned in a release shared with Crowdfund Insider:. “With demand accelerating for...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Confidus Venture Capital Invests in Centiglobe, an Instant International Payment Solution Provider

Recently revealed that it has concluded an agreement to acquire an equity stake in Centiglobe, a Stockholm-headquartered Fintech firm providing an Instant Global Payment platform. Peter Dahlgren will reportedly be joining the Board of Directors. The total investment will “exceed EUR 5 million over the investment period,” the announcement confirmed.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
crowdfundinsider.com

Cloud enabled Clearing Bank ClearBank Introduces Multi-Currency Solution for Fintechs

the Cloud-powered clearing bank, has announced the launch of a multi-currency solution that will aim to lower the friction for Fintech firms and financial institutions that provide cross-border payments and FX capabilities. ClearBank’s API-driven tech and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities have created seamless payment solutions in Sterling, for use “in...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Ojamu, a Blockchain or DLT enabled Martech Platform, Secures $1.7M via Private Sale

Singapore-based Ojamu, a blockchain-powered Martech platform, has acquired $1.7 million in capital via an oversubscribed private sale. Ojamu, which is a marketing technology platform that aims to leverage the power of blockchain tech, artificial intelligence, and NFTs to implement digital marketing campaigns for various brands, confirmed that it has now finalized its private sale.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Hats.Finance, a Decentralized Cybersecurity Incentive Network, Launches Protocol Protection Mining Yield Farming

a decentralized cybersecurity incentive network that’s governed by its community stakeholders of hackers, projects, and token holders, says that the future of cybersecurity is “incentivized” security. The Hats.Finance team has published a blog post in which it has introduced PPM (Protocol Protection Mining), as well as “Hatonomics.”. The main...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

European P2P Investors are Shifting Focus to Investment Diversification, Robo.cash Reports

European P2P investors have been shifting their focus to diversification. The analysts of the European investment platform Robo.cash stated that the volume of investment in long-term loans on the platform “is 21% higher than the investment in short-term.” Meanwhile, 32% of customers “diversify their portfolio by investing in an extended range of loans.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

NFTs: Digital Scarcity Is Being Redefined by Non-Fungible Tokens, Kraken Intelligence Reports

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are perhaps the “most exciting” development in crypto in 2021, according to the team at Kraken. The digital assets firm writes in a blog post that many people might believe the future of NFTs is “bright.” However, relatively few understand their true value and potential, the Kraken team notes. In order to separate the hype from the facts, Kraken Intelligence has prepared an extensive report covering what NFTs really are, how they work, and why they may be considered valuable.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Presearch Partners with CoinMarketCap on Crypto Data

an erstwhile challenger to top dog Google that provides user privacy while rewarding users with crypto, has partnered with CoinMarketCap on crypto data. Presearch was recently added as a default search engine on all Android devices in Europe. CoinMarketCap is a subsidiary of Binance and is widely utilized by...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Platform Bitpanda and Open Banking Provider Fabrick Partner on Digital Asset While Label Offering for Banks, Fintechs

Fabrick, an open banking platform, and Bitpanda – a digital investing platform offering stocks, digital assets and more, have joined to create a white label solution for Italian banks and Fintechs. The service enables users to give their customers and clients access to the growing world of over 170 digital assets.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Trovio Capital Management Launches Digital Asset Fund for DeFi Firms

(TCM) has announced the creation of the Digital Asset Income Fund for investing in stablecoin based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. TCM is a subsidiary of The Trovio Group based in Australia. The Fund is said to be institutional-grade to enable a safe investment into DeFi firms. The Fund aims to...
MARKETS
u.today

FED Is Ready to Launch Review Process for Potential CBDC

The U.S. Federal Reserve released its plans to initiate a review of the risks and benefits of issuing a U.S. digital currency, or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), following the current global trend, WSJ reports. Previously, Hong Kong released one of the first technical whitepapers for its CBDC. Though the...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Stobox Launches L2 Blockchain With STBU as Native Coin

The evolution and adoption of decentralized technologies grow at an exponential pace. Millions of new users join cryptocurrency every month, forcing governments to react by enforcing regulations of the newly emerged cryptocurrency environment. As Stobox focuses both on digital assets and digital securities (i.e. security tokens), the aspect of regulation...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy