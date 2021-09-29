CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For The Bronx

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

