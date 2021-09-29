The heart of healing
Melissa Barr loves showing her heart to her family, her friends, her community and her students. Barr, who teaches first grade at Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy, returned fulltime to the classroom in August, nearly nine months after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her treatment included a procedure called Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy, making her the first patient at an Ascension Saint Thomas hospital in the state to have it.www.cheathamcountyexchange.com
