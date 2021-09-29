CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The heart of healing

By IVAN ARONIN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Barr loves showing her heart to her family, her friends, her community and her students. Barr, who teaches first grade at Ashland City Elementary STEM Academy, returned fulltime to the classroom in August, nearly nine months after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her treatment included a procedure called Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy, making her the first patient at an Ascension Saint Thomas hospital in the state to have it.

Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
WDBO

‘Hope & Healing’: How to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Family Connection presents “Hope and Healing,” 30 minutes of powerful information about breast cancer. We’ll highlight how the underserved can get the help they need, from paying for mammograms and treatment to bills piling up. See new advancements in care at Orlando Health’s Breast Care Center...
ORLANDO, FL
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
Us Weekly

Ronda Rousey Shows Postpartum Body 1 Week After Birth: I’m ‘Recovering Faster’ Than Planned

Postpartum progress! Ronda Rousey gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her bare stomach 10 days after giving birth to daughter La’akea. “My mom @annamaria7gen went back to training six days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open six weeks later [and] when she was pregnant with me, she only gained 12 pounds. I’ve decided to let her keep those records,” the professional wrestler, 34, captioned a Tuesday, October 5, mirror selfie. “My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Foods for People with Type 2 Diabetes, According to Doctors and Nutritionists

Receiving a type 2 diabetes diagnosis can be overwhelming. To begin with, there's the stress of being told that you have health condition that needs to be monitored closely. On top of that, your doctor may tell you to take new medications, try to exercise more and change your eating habits all at once. Fortunately, this guide should make the eating part a little easier.
HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

COVID-19: Mom-Of-Three Dies After Refusing To Get Vaccine

A 24-year-old mom of three died from COVID-19 Monday. She believed many conspiracy theories regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and decided not to get one, reports the Newsweek. In northern England, the woman identified as Abby Gibbs of County Durham fell ill last month was taken to the hospital. She battled...
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Kelis' Husband Is Battling a Serious Illness That Left Him With Just 18 Months to Live

Ever since she began her professional music career in the late 1990s, Kelis Rogers, known just as Kelis, has ingrained herself into modern popular music, leaving her mark on R&B, hip-hop, and more. Beyond her musical prowess, the "Milkshake" performer has also translated her fame into a successful run as a chef, starring in a Netflix reality series called Cooked With Cannabis.
CELEBRITIES
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

