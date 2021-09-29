CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Sun forecast for Baltimore — 3 ways to hit it head-on

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 9 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) A sunny Wednesday is here for Baltimore, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baltimore:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cBZoNeM00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimorean

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BALTIMORE, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Baltimore Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
The Baltimorean

The lineup: Sports news in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Baltimore sports. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
The Baltimorean

Top homes for sale in Baltimore

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 3 BED 2 BATH UPDATED ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT. UPDATED BATHROOMS, WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE... LARGE STORAGE SHED IN BACK AND LARGE
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Top stories trending in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Here are today’s top stories from the Baltimore area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Baltimorean

Baltimore events coming soon

1. Friday the WineTeenth; 2. Bandwidth Development Group —Engage. Enrich. Empower; 3. 2021 MDASLA Awards Gala!; 4. Join Us in Celebrating the Launch of our Beats, Bars & Bourbon Podcast; 5. Maverick City - Food For the Hungry Volunteers - Baltimore, MD;
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Live events on the horizon in Baltimore

1. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Baltimore; 2. Black Girl Everything Pop-up & Vanessa Moore Book Signing; 3. CONVERSATIONS: The Lived Baltimore Experience - An Evening With Lea Gilmore; 4. IXL Live - Baltimore, MD (Sept. 21); 5. Visit Maryland Fall 2021 - Law Preview
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Trending sports headlines in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) You could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on diesel in Baltimore, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Baltimore area went to Marathon at 3205 Washington Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Exxon at 5600 Reisterstown Rd, the survey found:
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

This is the cheapest gas in Baltimore right now

(BALTIMORE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Baltimore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Crown at 2810 W Franklin St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 6411 York Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
849
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy