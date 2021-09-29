CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Warm Weather Continues; Just A Few Spotty Showers Around

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOISTURE LEVELS SLOWLY RISING: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with just a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Today will be warm again with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. We will mention the chance of isolated showers over the western half of the state this afternoon; the chance of any one spot getting wet is in the 15-25 percent range west of I-65.

