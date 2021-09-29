CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump on Seattle’s rainy forecast today

Seattle News Alert
 9 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seattle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cBZoDp600

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 55 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

