Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in New York last week, he must have felt on top the world. His first book, “A Fairer World is Possible,” was out, featuring an avuncular-looking Erdogan on its cover. It was displayed on a giant screen in Times Square. Trucks with LED-lights featuring his book drove around Manhattan, while Erdogan, with no irony, talked about injustices of the world system at the U.N. General Assembly. He inaugurated the Turkish House, a new high-rise across from the United Nations headquarters, and spoke at a business forum, waxing lyrical about the “strategic alliance” between Turkey and the “complete agreement” between him and President Biden to overcome bilateral issues.

