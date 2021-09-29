Weather Forecast For Dallas
DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0