Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZnOZI00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

