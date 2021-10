Chelsea proudly sits top of the Premier League by virtue of the first letter of the club’s name and on Wednesday, moved into the fourth round of the League Cup. It was a good week. There was plenty to cheer and with a host of games coming up, lots to look forward to. The Blues travelled across London to face the old enemy on Sunday afternoon. After what was an underwhelming first half performance against Tottenham Hotspur, Thomas Tuchel showed his class in making the changes necessary to overcome the north London side we always love to beat. To be fair, we love beating Arsenal too, either way, it was a great win.

