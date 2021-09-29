CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

HMB Local Updates
 9 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0cBZmwAr00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • 0 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

