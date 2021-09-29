CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Signs You Have Dementia and Aren't Aging "Normally"

By Alek Korab
What are the signs you have dementia and it's not just "normal" aging? There are a few and they're important to know. For although you may joke, at times, that you had a "brain fart," or struggle to remember so-and-so's name, a certain pattern of behavior can be more alarming. "Normal aging may include weakening muscles and bones, stiffening of arteries and vessels, and some age-related memory changes that may show as: Occasionally misplacing car keys. Struggling to find a word but remembering it later. Forgetting the name of an acquaintance," says the CDC. But read on to see the signs of actual dementia; we've listed 7 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

