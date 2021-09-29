CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Pacifica

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 9 days ago

PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cBZmrlE00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(PACIFICA, CA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Pacifica, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
