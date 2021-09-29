Daily Weather Forecast For Pacifica
PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
