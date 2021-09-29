CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

Newark Weather Forecast

East Bay News
East Bay News
 9 days ago

NEWARK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cBZmWQ500

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
298
Followers
532
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy