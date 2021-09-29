CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. oil producer APA plugs and abandons offshore well in Suriname

 9 days ago

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer APA Corp said on Wednesday it had plugged and abandoned Keskesi South-1 well on Block 58 offshore Suriname after encountering non-commercial quantities of hydrocarbons from drilling.

APA Suriname holds a 50% working interest in the block, with French energy major TotalEnergies holding the rest.

Block 58 covers 1.4 million acres and is in the early phases of exploration and appraisal, the company said, adding it has participated in four exploration discoveries and one appraisal success offshore Suriname in the past two years.

