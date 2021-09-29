CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Altos, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Los Altos

Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 9 days ago

LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cBZmLxK00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Los Altos Town Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Los Altos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LOS ALTOS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
419
Followers
813
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy