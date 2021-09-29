CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamburg, NJ

Tuesday set for rain in Hamburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(HAMBURG, NJ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hamburg Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hamburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cBZmIJ900

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Hamburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamburg: Wednesday, October 6: Chance of Rain Showers; Thursday, October 7: Chance of Rain Showers; Friday, October 8: Chance of Rain Showers; Saturday, October 9: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight;
HAMBURG, NJ
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Hamburg

(HAMBURG, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hamburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
HAMBURG, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NJ
Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Hamburg (NJ) Weather Channel

Hamburg, NJ
140
Followers
573
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy