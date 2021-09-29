Tuesday set for rain in Hamburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HAMBURG, NJ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hamburg Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hamburg:

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.