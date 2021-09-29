CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 9 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cBZmHQQ00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly Sunny

    • High 69 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bay Area News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Shell at 300 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Friday has sun for San Francisco — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Wednesday sun alert in San Francisco — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Bay Area News Alert

Top homes for sale in San Francisco

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This contemporary home is all about space, utility and comfort, in a neighborhood that's known for its peaceful surroundings and convenient central location.On the
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
761
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy