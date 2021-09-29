Weather Forecast For San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly Sunny High 69 °F, low Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.