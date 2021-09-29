Weather Forecast For San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly Sunny
- High 69 °F, low
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0