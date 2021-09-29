CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

Fort White Weather Forecast

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FORT WHITE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cBZmEmF00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

