Glenolden, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Glenolden

Glenolden (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GLENOLDEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cBZmDtW00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

