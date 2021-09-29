CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo, MN

Weather Forecast For Hugo

Hugo (MN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HUGO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cBZmAFL00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Hugo

(HUGO, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hugo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Hugo

(HUGO, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hugo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
