Nowata Daily Weather Forecast
NOWATA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
