Galliano, LA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 9 days ago

(GALLIANO, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Galliano, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Galliano:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cBZm39V00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

