4-Day Weather Forecast For Bolivar
BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
