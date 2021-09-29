CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bolivar

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cBZm2Gm00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

