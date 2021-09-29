CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne, OR

Jump on Terrebonne’s rainy forecast today

Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(TERREBONNE, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Terrebonne Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Terrebonne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cBZm0VK00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

