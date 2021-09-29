Silver Springs Daily Weather Forecast
SILVER SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of blowing dust during the day; while areas of blowing dust then mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
