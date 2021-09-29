Daily Weather Forecast For Mentone
MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
