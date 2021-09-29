CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Mentone

Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cBZlyyW00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

