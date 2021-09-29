Daily Weather Forecast For Mentone

MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



