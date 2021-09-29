Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Farmingville

(FARMINGVILLE, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Farmingville Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmingville:

Tuesday, September 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.