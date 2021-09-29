Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Chiloquin

(CHILOQUIN, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Chiloquin Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chiloquin:

Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 72 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.