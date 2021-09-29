CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, GA

Tuesday sun alert in Pembroke — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PEMBROKE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pembroke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pembroke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cBZlsgA00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pembroke

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pembroke: Wednesday, October 6: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, October 7: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, October 8: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Sunny during
PEMBROKE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke, GA
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Pembroke, GA
69
Followers
578
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy