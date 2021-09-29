CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(YANCEYVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yanceyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Yanceyville:

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel

