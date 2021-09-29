CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield (PA) Weather Channel
Fairfield (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZllkJ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fairfield (PA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FAIRFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, PA
Fairfield (PA) Weather Channel

Fairfield (PA) Weather Channel

Fairfield, PA
63
Followers
569
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy