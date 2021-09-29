Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.