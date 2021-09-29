Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Rain Showers Likely High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Rain Showers Likely High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Rain Showers Likely High 75 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 1 Rain Showers Likely High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.