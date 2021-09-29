Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Rain Showers Likely
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers Likely
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
