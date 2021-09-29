4-Day Weather Forecast For Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
