Mountain Top, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mountain Top

 9 days ago

MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cBZldgV00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

