Daily Weather Forecast For Eddyville
EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
