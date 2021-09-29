Daily Weather Forecast For Eddyville

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



