Hughesville, MD

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Hughesville

 9 days ago

(HUGHESVILLE, MD) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Hughesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hughesville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cBZlYDk00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

HUGHESVILLE, MD
Hughesville, MD
Hughesville, MD
