Belington, WV

Belington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Belington (WV) Weather Channel
Belington (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cBZlVZZ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Belington, WV
Belington (WV) Weather Channel

Belington (WV) Weather Channel

Belington, WV
