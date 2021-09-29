Belington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0