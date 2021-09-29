CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suncook, NH

Tuesday rain in Suncook: Ideas to make the most of it

Suncook (NH) Weather Channel
Suncook (NH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(SUNCOOK, NH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Suncook Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Suncook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cBZlPHD00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Suncook (NH) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Suncook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Suncook: Friday, October 8: Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Mostly Cloudy; Sunday, October 10: Cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers
SUNCOOK, NH
Suncook, NH
Suncook (NH) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(SUNCOOK, NH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Suncook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SUNCOOK, NH
Suncook (NH) Weather Channel

Suncook (NH) Weather Channel

Suncook, NH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

