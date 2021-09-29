CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldwater, MS

Coldwater Weather Forecast

Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel
Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

COLDWATER, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cBZlNkz00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coldwater, MS
Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel

Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel

Coldwater, MS
206
Followers
577
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy