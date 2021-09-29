Lumberton is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(LUMBERTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lumberton:

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of rain showers then chance of rain during the day; while chance of rain then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.