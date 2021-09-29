Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CLINTON, MA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clinton Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clinton:

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.