UK fuel crisis: Soldiers will be on the roads 'in days'

By Charles Riley
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British motorists desperate for fuel found service stations still closed and long lines at those with gasoline and diesel on Wednesday as the UK government prepared to deploy soldiers in an effort to end days of shortages.

www.cnn.com

