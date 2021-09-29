Roosevelt Daily Weather Forecast
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
