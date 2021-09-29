CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, UT

Roosevelt Daily Weather Forecast

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cBZlJE500

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

