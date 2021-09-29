Roosevelt Daily Weather Forecast

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Partly sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



