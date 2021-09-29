CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, KY

Weather Forecast For Carrollton

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CARROLLTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0cBZlHSd00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Carrollton

(CARROLLTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carrollton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CARROLLTON, KY
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Carrollton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CARROLLTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carrollton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CARROLLTON, KY
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel

Carrollton, KY
168
Followers
580
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy