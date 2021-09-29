CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plain City, OH

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Plain City

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PLAIN CITY, OH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Plain City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cBZlDvj00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Plain City Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Plain City: Monday, October 4: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers
PLAIN CITY, OH
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Plain City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PLAIN CITY, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plain City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PLAIN CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plain City, OH
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Plain City, OH
112
Followers
578
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy