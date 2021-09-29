Weather Forecast For Loomis
LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
