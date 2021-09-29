CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

Weather Forecast For Loomis

 9 days ago

LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cBZlAHY00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

