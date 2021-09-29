Rolls-Royce to stop manufacturing gasoline cars by the end of the decade, teases electric car

Prestigious and profligate ultra-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce just announced that it would produce its first fully electric vehicle. Named, like most of Rolls’ cars, for something haunting and ghastly (Shadow, Wraith, Phantom, etc.), it will be known as the Spectre. This vehicle fulfills the long-ago predictions of the company’s eponymous founders. Henry Royce was an electrical engineer by training and saw the great promise of electric power in the early 20th century. Likewise, Charles Rolls, after experiencing early battery-powered vehicles during the same time period, came to the conclusion that the black magic of electricity would one day be a highly practical means of propulsion, once the infrastructural challenges were overcome.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO