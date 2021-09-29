CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rolls-Royce to stop manufacturing gasoline cars by the end of the decade, teases electric car

By Peter Valdes-Dapena
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rolls-Royce, the British manufacturer of very large and very expensive cars and SUVs powered by 12-cylinder engines, announced Wednesday that it will stop selling gasoline powered vehicles by 2030. From then on, Rolls-Royce will be all electric.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Smart robots do all the work at Nissan's 'intelligent' plant

Nissan’s “intelligent factory” hardly has any human workers. The robots do the work, including welding and mounting. They do the paint jobs and inspect their own paint jobs. “Up to now, people had to make production adjustments through experience, but now robots with artificial intelligence, analyzing collected data, are able to do it. The technology has developed to that level,” Nissan Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto said during a tour of the production line for the Ariya sport-utility vehicle at its Tochigi plant Friday. The factory, on the outskirts of Tokyo is set to be up and running...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Infrastructure killed the electric car

When prices are adjusted for quality, electric vehicles stood their ground to petrol cars in the early twentieth century United States. If the electricity grid had developed twenty years earlier, they might have reached a 68–79% market share and CO2 emissions per car could have declined by 60%, a new study finds.
GAS PRICE
CNN

GM: Switching to electric will help double our sales

New York (CNN Business) — General Motors' transition to an all-electric vehicle lineup will help the environment. It will also help make GM a 100% more successful business, the company says. GM announced Wednesday that it forecasts doubling global revenue by the end of the decade and improving its profit...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Subaru Teases The Company's First-Ever Solterra Electric Car

Japanese automaker Subaru has finally released a teaser video previewing how the company’s first-ever electric car — the Solterra 4×4 crossover — will look like. While the video itself keeps a dark veil over how the whole exterior of the car will look, it did offer shots of various closeups in different angles to show off some of the EV’s detailing. From what we can see, the Solterra largely resembles Toyota’s bZ4X concept car, albeit with a sportier and perhaps slightly less futuristic aesthetic.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Rolls Royce#New Cars#British#A Rolls Royce#Munich#Rolls Royces#V12#Gps#Ghost
Robb Report

Piëch’s New 603 HP GT Brings Classic Sports Car Looks to the Electric Age

How do you stand out among an ever-expanding crowd of electric vehicles? Build a luxurious battery-powered grand tourer, of course. At least that’s what Piëch, a budding Swiss marque founded in 2017, has done with its newest car, a GT that’s quite unlike anything currently up for grabs. The sleek four-wheeler, known simply as the Piëch GT, has a timeless design that stands in opposition to disruptive EVs like, say, the Cybertruck. The automaker’s designers spoke to car enthusiasts about what was missing on the market and designed a “modern classic” free of any fleeting fashion trends. Indeed, the two-door has everything...
CARS
Tree Hugger

Rolls-Royce Teases Its First EV, Plus Commits to Go All-Electric by 2030

Rolls-Royce is known for its big, expensive cars that are powered by large gas-guzzling 12-cylinder engines, but that is going to change soon. The BMW-owned brand announced it will stop the production of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. This aligns with several other automakers that have made similar announcements—luxury carmakers that have also pledged to go electric include Volkswagen’s Bentley and Jaguar’s Land Rover.
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

Rolls-Royce to broaden its presence with electrics nous

Rolls-Royce will in the coming weeks attempt to set a speed record for electric aircraft with a battery-powered single-seat racing aircraft, concluding a three-year project to create capabilities and momentum for electric propulsion at the UK engine maker. Under the ACCEL programme – short for “Accelerating the Electrification of Flight”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
architecturaldigest.com

Rolls-Royce Finally Goes Fully Electric With a Striking New Car

Prestigious and profligate ultra-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce just announced that it would produce its first fully electric vehicle. Named, like most of Rolls’ cars, for something haunting and ghastly (Shadow, Wraith, Phantom, etc.), it will be known as the Spectre. This vehicle fulfills the long-ago predictions of the company’s eponymous founders. Henry Royce was an electrical engineer by training and saw the great promise of electric power in the early 20th century. Likewise, Charles Rolls, after experiencing early battery-powered vehicles during the same time period, came to the conclusion that the black magic of electricity would one day be a highly practical means of propulsion, once the infrastructural challenges were overcome.
BUSINESS
carwow.co.uk

Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre teased: price, specs and release date

Based on Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan underpinnings. All new Rolls-Royce cars to be fully electric by 2030. These official images are your first chance to see the new Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car. It’s the brands first EV and is set to go on sale before 2023. This car is the first step in the brand going fully electric by 2030.
CARS
CAR Magazine

Rolls-Royce Spectre: electric luxury car confirmed for 2023

After many years of discussion and speculation, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has finally confirmed that it's working on its first-ever production electric car. It will be named the Spectre when it arrives on the market at the end of 2023. The Rolls-Royce Cars boss, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, says he's been repeatedly asked...
CARS
lifewire.com

EV Lifespan: Do They Last as Long as Gasoline Cars?

Just as gasoline and diesel engines were once new technology and poo-pooed by the horse-driven public, modern battery electric vehicles (EV) are facing the same criticisms. Will electric vehicles be on the road as long as gasoline cars and diesel vehicles? Absolutely, and automakers are already delivering. Myth Busted: Neither...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Rolls-Royce hints at ‘historic’ electric vehicle announcement

British luxury firm could be revealing its first EV this week. Rolls-Royce says a ‘historic announcement’ is coming from the luxury firm this week, and strongly suggested it could be related to electric vehicles. In a press release, the British luxury firm said an announcement was coming, before going on...
BUSINESS
lacar.com

Electric Cop Cars

The numbers that we’ve seen for the high-performance model of this all-new machine seem to put this one in good stead as a law enforcement pursuit unit- one that can flat get after it (whatever it is) in quite a hurry. Harboring the e-equivalent of 480 horsepower and 634 instant pound-feet of tire-tearing torque, the Ford Mach E is said to propel to 60 miles an hour in three and a half seconds. And it's just getting started.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce to reveal plans regarding electric future on Wednesday

Rolls-Royce has repeatedly said that going electric will fit the brand more than any other in the world for a couple of simple reasons. Customers of the Goodwood-based manufacturer are used to being chauffeured around in complete silence and without noticing any vibrations from the engine and thus, going electric would absolutely fit the bill once more. However, the CEO of the company also said that this move won’t happen until the technology is mature enough to ensure a flawless experience. Could we already be there?
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Why Rolls-Royce Is Creating The World’s Fastest Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce highlights that it is leading a significantly technical initiative to build the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft. Its Spirit of Innovation plane is currently flying to usher in the third generation of aviation. The company is determined to keep innovating from the early days of propellers, to today’s jets, and to the future of electric propulsion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft Exceeds 200 mph During First Flight

BOSCOMBE DOWN, England–Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric aircraft came close to exceeding the speed record for electric aircraft on its first flight, company officials say. The highly modified Sharp Nemesis NXT racing aircraft reached nearly 210 mph on its first flight on Sept. 15, a... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Electric Aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

CNN

670K+
Followers
104K+
Post
553M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy